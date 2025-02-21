Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$684.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.1 million. Appian also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.17-0.22 EPS.

Appian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

