Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 309 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

