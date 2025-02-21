NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 183.84. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
