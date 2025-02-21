NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 183.84. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.