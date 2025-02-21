MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. The company sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand.

