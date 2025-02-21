MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
MaxiPARTS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile
