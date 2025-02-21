Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

