EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.55

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

