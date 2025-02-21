EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.55

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.
EQT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.
About EQT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.