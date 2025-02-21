Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Further Reading

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

