Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
Beach Energy Company Profile
