JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $568,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 249,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 128,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 104,586 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 242,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

