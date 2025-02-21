Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Trimmed by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 575,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

