Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.27 and a one year high of $140.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

