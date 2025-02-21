Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

