Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,851,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

