Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04). Approximately 291,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 928,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

