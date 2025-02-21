Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.