Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

