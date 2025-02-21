JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,970 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

