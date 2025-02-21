Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENB opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

