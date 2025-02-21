JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.