Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

