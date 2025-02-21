Bank of Stockton Sells 371 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $695.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

