Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.