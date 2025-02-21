iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

