Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $44.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.