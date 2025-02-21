What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RCUS FY2025 Earnings?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.54). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $984.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after buying an additional 45,497 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $902,070. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

