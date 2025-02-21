Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55.
About Cameco
