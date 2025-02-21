Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Get Cameco alerts:

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.