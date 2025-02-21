Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.
Clarivate Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.07.
Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
