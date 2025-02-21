One Day In July LLC Buys Shares of 10,670 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.10 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.