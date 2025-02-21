Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $628.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.