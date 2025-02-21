702 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $383.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.