One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

