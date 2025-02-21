iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

