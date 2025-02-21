Cromwell Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $471.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.78 and a 200-day moving average of $434.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

