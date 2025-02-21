Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.