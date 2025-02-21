Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 14.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 214,804 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.