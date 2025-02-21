Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $46.01 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,958.66. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,818. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $292.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.34 and a twelve month high of $296.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

