Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $138,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.61 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 121.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

