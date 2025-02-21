Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
