Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.