Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 25,117 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

