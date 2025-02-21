Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,227 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.2 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
