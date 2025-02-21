Timonier Family Office LTD. Invests $282,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

