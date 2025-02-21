Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

