WP Advisors LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.42 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

