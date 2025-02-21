Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

