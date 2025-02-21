Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. Pulmonx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Up 32.2 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.78 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $27,043.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,732.26. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $34,026.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,697.69. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $76,259. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

