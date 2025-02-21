Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVOGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 266.48% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Organovo Trading Up 0.5 %

ONVO opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Organovo in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organovo

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.