Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $129,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,644,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.12 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

