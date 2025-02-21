13,972 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.19.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

