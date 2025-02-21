Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 167 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

