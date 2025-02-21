Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRK Q1 Earnings

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.22. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $634,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

