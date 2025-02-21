Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.620 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.